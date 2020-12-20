EXCLUSIVE: Why Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mkaka Is Visiting Somaliland

FUNDRAISING TOUR: Mkaka with Somaliland President

Foreign Affairs Minister Eisenhower Mkaka who chartered a Malawian Airlines plane to Somaliland is in that country to get millions of dollars for himself and a few government officials which will result in Malawi establishing diplomatic relations with the newly created Somaliland.

We can reveal that Mkaka chartered the plane so that he does not have problems with immigration officials in other countries if he were to fly commercial.

A top government official revealed that Mkaka will have no problems bringing contraband into the country because of the charter plane.

“He is going there to get money, losts of it for himself and a few other cronies in government. That’s the truth. In the end we will be told that Malawi has established diplomatic relations with Somaliland,” said the Capital Hill official.

Somaliland is a breakaway, semi-desert territory on the coast of the Gulf of Aden. Somaliland declared independence after the overthrow of Somali military dictator Siad Barre in 1991. Even though not internationally recognised, Somaliland has a working political system, government institutions, a police force and its own.

In 2011, the Government of Tanzania and SADC super power, South Africa through their foreign Affairs ministers said that they would not recognise Somaliland and preferred that Somalia which is very rich with minerals remained a single country.

Only 35 countries in the world do recognize Somaliland as a a defacto state but has no de-jure recognition from internationally recognized country. It is also well known for keeping militiamen.

Even United Nations (UN) does not recognise Somaliland as a state.

Insiders said this is not the first time Mkaka has been pocketing bribes since becoming Foreign Affairs Minister six months ago.

He is said to have collected US$900,000 from the Indian government to make sure that the statue of former Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi is erected in Lilongwe after it faced resistance from Malawians in Blantyre including a court order stopping the exercise.

Mkaka is also involved in the escape of self styled Prophet Shepherd Bushiri from South Africa a few weeks ago.

He was pictured with Bushiri aides at a Hotel in South Africa where he received payment to help Bushiri escape South Africa where he is answering fraud charges.