Chakwera Punishes Police Officer For Reminding Him Of Campaign Promises

Acting on directive from President Lazarus Chakwera, The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has redeployed Nkhotakota police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Williams Kajoloweka Kaponda to Ndonda police unit in Kasungu over a Facebook post.

Kaponda wrote;

“Dear God, akumbutseni anatiuza tizasiya kuyalana m’misewu akamadutsa” apparently referring to President Chakwera’s campaign promise who is on record saying he would stop the deployment of police officers on the roads to provide security to him once ushered into power.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the redeployment of the officer in question over what he calls indiscipline.He also confirmed that the police officer has reverted to general duties.

Kadadzera said the police have a duty to protect the President at all cost.