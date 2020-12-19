NBM plc Awards ICT Innovators

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

Kazako (centre) presents the award to winners

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Saturday night awarded innovators in various categories in the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Innovation Jam awards in Mangochi.

Software systems developer Samson Fiado emerged overall winner in the Fintech category with his ‘Easy Books Accounting’, a simple to use and affordable web-based accounting package developed to manage financial data for small and medium sized institutions.

As one of the overall winners, Fiado will be rewarded with an NBM plc sponsored trip to the Africa Innovations Summit where he will have the opportunity to learn of new technologies and engage with fellow innovators on the global scene.

Dumisani Mfune (left) with NBM plc Head of IT John Mitchell (centre) and Fudzulani

Fiado was over the moon after being crowned overall winner and thanked NBM plc for sponsoring the Innovation Jam saying the gesture will unearth various innovations that will help improve the economy and the general welfare of the people in the country.

“I am very grateful to NBM plc for continuing to support the Innovation Jam. This will motivate more innovators to come forward with their amazing innovations,” said Fiado who runs a software company known as EasyBooks Solutions.

Amanda Phiri of Proxima emerged overall winner in the Open Innovations category which comprised of Education, Agriculture, Artificial Intelligence and E-Health. Phiri’s submission in the Education Category showcased a solar powered laptop innovation to provide affordable laptops to the youth.

Fiado (left) receives the award from Kazako

As an overall winner in the Open Innovations category, Phiri will also go on to attend the Annual Innovations Summit in 2021 courtesy of NBM plc.

Tadala Mtimuni emerged runner up in in the Fintech category with a Banki Mkhonde (Village Bank) innovation while Timothy Kamanga with his Worktech Insight Platform innovation was named runner up in the Open Innovations category.

The two runners up received K1 million each from NBM plc.

Other winners were Noble Agriculture and Smart Farming System by Chiku Walani in the Agriculture category, Gloria Kasambwe’s Landitseni Platform and Innocent Bvalani’s Healthpass in the Health category, Dumisani Mfune and Vocal Hospital in Artificial Intelligence category.

Innovators get an award from Kazako (centre)

NBM Plc Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer Harold Jiya said NBM Plc fully understands and appreciates the pivotal role that innovations and technology play and will continue to play in Malawi’s developmental agenda.

“NBM Plc has a continuing partnership with ICTAM on ICT innovation and this investment in ICT development is a vehicle for the creation of employment for the youth and by resourcing the ICT sector we are harnessing and leveraging on the energies and determination that is latent in our youth to foster rapid economic growth by fueling the birth and nurturing the growth of businesses that start from scratch and have potential to grow into mega corporations,” said Jiya.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako who was a guest of honour at the 2020 ICT conference also presented the awards to the winners and commended NBM Plc for supporting the awards.