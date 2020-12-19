Chartering Jet For Mkaka To Go To Somaliland? Are We Safe & Serious?

Mkaka being welcomed by Somaliland President Muse bihi Abdi

BY JACK BANDA

I hear we chartered a jet for Mkaka to go to Somaliland? To do what, only God knows. Those that don’t know, Somaliland is a country like the Lomwe belt deciding to become an independent country. It is not a country as such.

The jet Chakwera has hired for him with our taxes has this huge Malawi signage on it.

Malawians, what happened with us kodi to be so sleepy?

Forget about the imbecility involved with this trip but the question is, are we safe as a country?

Honestly, I am scared;

Jerusalem;

Smuggling Bushiri;

Sending soldiers to Mozambique;

Somaliland;

Here at home, things are getting tense and the nation is more divided than ever before. Are we safe?