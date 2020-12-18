TONSE HAS DEFAULTED: DPP Will Be Back In 2025

BY MULOTWA MULOTWA

FUEL HIKE: Recipe for disaster

This Government is a failure, clueless people showing off in their over – sized Kariakoo suits, pretending to know a thing but dunderheads.Many of whom are tired, recalled from unsuccessful retirements.

They are there for purposes of tax-payers helping them buy tiles for their “untiled” retirement homes. The young are also excited with power. From growing groundnuts on a 1 acre piece of land to owning tankers, trucks, tippers, duplexes merely in 6 months time. This can only get worse. This is not the Malawi Tonse promised.

Tonse has defaulted. Tonse is busy mortgaging the future of this country. The goodwill is fast vanishing.Nothing is working, except that our leaders have become light in complexion overnight – thanks to Carolight & Kojic, their love of jet benzine is unprecedented, pre-occupied with wearing double breasted blazers with golden buttons, trying to outdo Jay Z in fashion while exams leak in Zomba.

In old age, your wives want to look like Beyoncé or Cardi B, while young girls are missing classes for lack of menstrual pads.

There are several centers of power in this regime. Everyone thinks are powerful. No central command system, hence, no direction. Sloppy and slow, procrastinating with the the lives of Malawians.

At times I make calls to whoever matters in this Government, they equally get surprised or express ignorance of what is happening. This is suicidal.

Yes, I sound angry. Angry on behalf of mother Malawi. We have spoken to you in private, it is time to go public – you don’t act but pretend to listen.

To kick out this Government will be one of the easiest tasks by any serious political party.

However painful, and the way I know the landscape – DPP will be back in 2025 [ alone or in partnership]No system. Clueless. No tact. No sophistication. Pure gluttonous behaviour by this new regime.

Everyday Tonse is dining with DPP cadets, folks – lower your expectations. Best times for cadets, eating while not being held accountable. For those Mr. Everton Chimulirenji used to beat academically in class, all I am saying is yesterday’s fuel increase is a recipe for disaster.

Godot, we waited for long.