Is Chilima Overated or Chakwera Underestimated?

By Foster F Fundi

Arguably Chilima is the second most popular politician in Malawi’s history other than Bakili Muluzi. Unlike Chilima’s cosmetic popularity, Muluzi commanded deep love and admiration from every Malawian from Chitipa to Nsanje.

Chilima however has managed to convince a measurable section of Malawians that he’s Malawi’s Savior let alone much awaited Jesus, second coming.

He commands a committed cult-like following. It’s almost impossible to convince this section of followers that he isn’t Malawi’s Jesus and that they’re being duped. Their blinds are on tightly sealed to see what’s truly is the reality outside.

I must admit his marketing skills are second to none. In fact he can sell you a brick for a loaf of bread. Like all cult leaders, if Chilima tells his female followers to divorce their husbands as they’re holding them back to prosperity or tell his male followers to boycott sex for a month to show their commitment to him, they will gladly oblige.

For the record I like Chilima and would love one day to work with him. He needs a tried, tested, experienced and academically qualified partner with mental acuity to propel him to the presidency.

Here’s the sad reality most of his followers don’t want to hear. Political popularism isn’t like wine that gets better with age. I believe Chilima has reached his popularism peak. I still don’t understand how on earth he only managed to send 5 MPs to parliament and failed miserably in last week’s bi-elections despite the maximum effort and his unmatched popularity.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, Chilima’s path to the presidency goes through the system that is DPP. The sooner he figure this out the better.

It was a strategic mistake as I have advised him over and over to partner with MCP. In fact had he partnered with us during last elections, Chilima would have been our president come 2024/5.

Please do not underestimate Pastor Chakwera or do so at your own peril. The guy is good at retail politics with resources unlike Joyce Banda. Most Malawians do not understand why he is “thako-less” meaning someone who doesn’t sit and keeps going from one place to another for no good reason that benefits the public.

These constant and numerous domestic and foreign trips are aimed at enriching his supporters through travel allowances to accumulate wealth before next campaign period starts.

It’s easy to have Chakwera at your house. Just call the state house and invite Chakwera to inspect the deepest latrine you dug up. The entourage accompanied by his multitude of advisers and party supporters will be at your house next day and the visit televised.

I hope you know this, Chakwera’s personnel monthly budget is 10 times that of his predecessors. They’re spending like a drunken sailor while you cheer them on.

My advice to Chilima, it’s not too late, let’s team up (DPP/UTM/UDF) and start working together beginning now.