BICC ANGERS VP CHILIMA OVER CONTINUED POWER DISRUPTIONS:We Don’t Tolerate Rubbish

State Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has issued a stern warning to management of the Bingu Convention Centre BICC in Lilongwe against continued cases of disservice.

“This is the second time I have been here and you have had an issue with power. Do not lead us into temptation,” he said.

“This is an international Convention Centre. If you don’t know how to manage it, please go home.

“We don’t tolerate any form of rubbish and this was a typical example of someone serving us rubbish. This is the last time that is happening,” he concluded.

He has issued the warning at the BICC on Friday evening where he is presiding over a 10th anniversary interface for the African Institute for Development Policy – AFIDEP.

During the interface, Dr. Chilima spoke of the need for the adoption of evidence based approaches in decision making processes to help drive Malawi’s development agenda.

AFIDEP is an African led regional non profit policy think tank. It was established to bridge gaps between research, policy and practice in areas of population change, public health and the environment. – Mbc News Online.