World Vision Malawi Country Director Nyathi Dies

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, Mana: Country Director for World Vision Malawi (WVM), Hazel Nyathi has passed on early hours of Thursday in her home country, Zimbabwe.

Nyathi No More

Director of Communications and Advocacy at WVM National Office, Charles Gwengwe told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Thursday in Lilongwe on Nyathi’s demise.

He said Nyathi went to South Arica for medical treatment some week ago, got the treatment was discharged went to back Harare, Zimbabwe,

“She was home in Harare for some days and her condition started changing until this morning she passed on,” Gwengwe explained.

The Director said WVM family has lost a leader who was committed to championing for the rights of children in the country adding, “We will miss her incomparable contributions.”

“We will be waiting to hear from the family members on the burial arrangement of Nyathi,” he added.

Nyasatimes Reporter, Alfred Chauwa has described the death of Nyathi as a great loss to the country and media fraternity.

He said she was media friendly and was always keen to provide vital information regarding WVM at any time.

She has died at the age of 51. Nyathi joined WVM as Country Director in 2017.