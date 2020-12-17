HARD TIMES IN CANAAN: Minibus Operators Raise Fares

Minibus Drivers Association of Malawi (MIDRA) has hiked minibus fares by 100 percent in some routes across country.

Minbus Drivers announced the sad development barely hours after President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration hiked fuel prices.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Public Relations Officer, Fitima Khonje has attributed the increase in fuel prices to depreciation of the Kwacha to Dollar and increase in landing costs.

Consumers Association of Malawi Executive Director John Kapito has since described the increase as sad.

Kapito said Malawians are not supposed to be getting such news as they go towards festive season.