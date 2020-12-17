Ex-Chief Secretary Muhara Hands Himself to Anti-Corruption Bureau

The former Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara has handed himself over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) days after the bureau issued a warrant of arrest.

ACB’s Director General, Reyneck Matemba has confirmed the development in an interview. He said Muhara is being questioned in relation to abuse of office.

ACB has been hunting for Muhara for weeks and it earlier suspected that Muhara, who is a judge, was in the United States America.

ACB recently arrested former cabinet Ministers Charles Mchacha; Symon Vuwa Kaunda and former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Bright Kumwembe on similar charges.