Commissioner Kunje Freed On Bail

Kunje Free At Last

The Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court has granted bail to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje and his official driver Jones Tewesa.

Commissioner Kunje and the driver Tewesa were arrested by the Eastern Region Police for obstructing of President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy on Thursday last week.

In her Bail ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Hellen Chitsanzo Kachala ordered the two to present bail bond in the sum of MK100, 000 each, two blood relations as surities and surrender travel documents.