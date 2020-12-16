ITSANANA! Chakwera Administration Increases Fuel Prices

President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration through the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has announced an increase in fuel prices effective tonight.

According to Public Relations Manager for MERA Fitina Khonje petrol has been increased from MK690.50 to K834. 60 representing 20.87%.

Diesel has been increased from MK664. 80 to MK826. 40 representing 24.31% and paraffin from MK441. 70 to MK613. 20 representing (38.83%).

Khonje has attributed the increase to depreciation of the Kwacha to Dollar and increase in Landing costs.

Meanwhile, John Kapito, Consumers Association of Malawi Executive Director has described the increase as sad.

He says Malawians are not supposed to be getting such news as they go towards festive season.