DEC 16 BY-ELECTIONS: DPP, UDF Triumph, Humiliate Tonse Alliance In Three Constituencies

AYAMBA KANDODO-MEC STRINGER

Fully supported: Nankhumwa, Bokosi, Mchacha during the campaign period

DPP backed candidate for Phalombe North constituency Mavuto Bokosi has triumphed in the by-elections held yesterday after flooring four other candidates with 8245 votes.

Bokosi was heavily campaigned by DPP Vice President for the Southern Region Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa and regional governor Charles Mchacha.

In Mangochi North East Constituency, Idi Kalosi of United Democratic Front ( UDF) has carried the day with 9,898 votes against Martin Sekati Nyengo (independent), who got 9,093 votes while Duncan Cassim, an independent candidate came third with 185 votes.

In Mangochi West, independent candidate, Reuben Kanyama, who was backed by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) got 5, 648 votes, flooring Semion Harrison, independent, but was being backed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP), who got 5,635 followed by Geoffrey Chiwondo, who got 1,952 votes, Stanley Jubeki Phiri amassed 166 votes and last was Gomani Banda, who got 53 votes.

At least 19, 348 people out of 31, 501, who registered in Mangochi North East Constituency, went to the ballot to exercise their voting right, representing 61.4 percent.

In Mangochi West, 13, 566 people out of 27, 190 voters polled, representing 50 percent.

Speaking in an interview after announcing the unofficial results, Mangochi district commissioner, Raphael Piringu described the election as peaceful, commending electoral stakeholders for implementing various activities that have promoted peaceful co-existence.

“Honestly speaking I am very happy with peaceful environment that availed during the whole voting process. The peaceful environment has accorded people to vote leaders of their choice without intimidation. This is what we call a free, fair and credible election,” said the DC.

He asked the people to continue maintaining peace to let development flourish in the district.

On his part, Nice regional civic education officer for the centre, Enock Chinkhuntha expressed happiness with the huge turn put of voters, saying it is encouraging in the wake of democracy.

“We are impressed with the huge turn out of the voters. By-elections are always characterized by low turn out. Now to see people going to the centres just like the way they have done with this election, it is wonderful,” he said.

Chinkhuntha, therefore, asked the losing candidate and their supporters to accept the results as well as the winner to celebrate without provoking the other party to avoid inciting violence.

The two constituencies fellow vacant after the High Court nullified the 2019 election results.

This was after Martin Sekati Nyengo and Semion Harrison, who both contested in the 2019 elections as independent candidates sought a court order after being dissatisfied with the way the electoral body conducted the election.