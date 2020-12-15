Shocking: 16-Year Old Boy Arrested for Defiling 14-Year Old Biological Sister in Dedza

Police in Dedza have arrested a 16 year old boy on allegation that he defiled his biological sister, aged 14, at Malindima village in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in the district.

Dedza Deputy Police Spokesperson Cassim Manda says the suspect has been proposing to his biological sister but she was refusing.

Manda says that when the victim’s mother left home, the suspect accused her sister of stealing money he realized after selling his cellphone. He aggressively ordered the victim to raise her hands so that she might be searched.

According to Manda, the 16 year old boy started fondling the girl in search of his alleged stolen money then defiled her.

He was caught red handed by their grandmother and medical report from Dedza district hospital has indicated that the victim has lost her virginity.