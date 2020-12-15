Pacific Group Of Companies, Chambo Fisheries Hailed for Rehabilitating Boreholes in Lilongwe

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North Constituency Monica Chayang’ana Muno has hailed Pacific Group of Companies and Chambo Fisheries for repairing damaged boreholes in her constituency.

The lawmaker, Chayang’ana Muno said people in her constituency are now drinking clean and safe water courtesy Pacific Group of Companies and Chambo Fisheries Borehole rehabilitation project.

Chayang’ana muno said that her people were at a risk of contacting waterborne diseases like Cholera before the boreholes were fixed.

She further said that women are now able attending household chore and farming because of reduced distance to the water source.

According to Chayang’ana Muno, Lilongwe North Constituency has a population of 230 thousand people and 700 people are using one borehole hence urging authorities to consider drilling additional boreholes.

The Pacific group of companies and Chambo fisheries is running a borehole rehabilitation project in various constituencies nationwide targeting the poor people of Malawi.

According to James Nsusa the project team leader for the Pacific group of companies, borehole rehabilitation project started in 2015 in Balaka district.

Nsusa further said that the main aim of the project is to repair broken and vandalized boreholes that are not working in all the constituencies across the country.

Pacific group of companies and Chambo fisheries through this project has repaired close to 3150 boreholes to date.

Some of the districts that have benefited from the project are Balaka, Mzimba, Karonga ,Kasungu, Nkhatabay, Rumphi, Lilongwe, Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Lower shire just to mention a few. Pacific group of companies has spent over MK 475 million for the past 5 years in borehole rehabilitation programs.