Over 50% Turnout Casts Votes In By-Elections-Says MEC Chairperson

KACHALE: Turnout impressive and encouraging

By Takondwa Velemu- MEC Stringer

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says that over 50 percent of the eligible registered voters have casted their vote in the by-elections which are underway in 3 vacant constituency.

Mec Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale said this at Mileme Polling Station in Phalombe after supervising some centers in Phalombe North, Mangochi West and Mangochi North East.

“Most of the centers have 5 polling stations with more than two thousand registered voters. A couple of the polling stations have about eight hundred plus voters and already they are working on 5th book, every book has got 100 voters that means the turn out is over 50 percent.”

Kachale added that the turnout for the by-elections is more impressive and encouraging.

“Overall the turnout is quite impressive and we are still waiting for more people to come and vote.” he said as we went to press.