Former Chief Secretary to the office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara is on Thursday expected to hand himself to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Malawi Voice has learnt.

Muhara to hand himself to ACB

ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba confirmed the development in an interview on Tuesday.

Matemba said Muhara’s lawyer called his office saying that former Chief Secretary is within the country and will hand himself to ACB this coming Thursday.

ACB has been hunting for the former Chief Secretary Muhara in relation to alleged corrupt practices.

Recently, the bureau also arrested former Cabinet Ministers Symon Vuwa Kaunda and Charles Mchacha on the similar charges.