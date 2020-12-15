Kachale Impressed With Voting Process, Voter Turn Out in Mangochi By-Elections

MEC Chair Chifundo Kachale Visiting One of the polling centres- Photo Credit Ayamba Kandodo

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale this morning took time to visit some of polling centres in Mangochi West to appreciate how the voting process is progressing.

Speaking after he visited Malembo, Chantulo, Thema and Cholumba polling centres, Kachale expressed satisfaction with the voting process so far, saying he is impressed with the turn out voters.

At least, 27,190 voters are expected to cast their vote in Mangochi West.

Six candidates, namely, Semion Harrison (independent), Geoffrey Chiwondo (DPP), Stanley Phiri (UTM), Gomani Banda (independent), Reuben Kanyama (independent) and Joyce Chikumba (independent) are competing in the constituency after High Court nullified the 2019 election results due to a plethora of irregularities.

The MEC chairperson is also expected to visit Mangochi North East where the by-elections are also taking place.

Three candidates- Martin Sekati Nyengo (independent), Idi Kalosi (United Democratic Front-UDF) and Duncan Cassim ( independent ) are contesting for the race in the constituency which has about 31, 501 registered voters.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is also holding the by-elections due to the same nullification reason.