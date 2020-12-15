Commissioner Kunje Remanded to Zomba Prison

Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba has reserved bail ruling to Thursday in a case where Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje and his official driver Jones Tewesa appeared in the court on charges relating to obstructing the President’s convoy.

Regional Prosecution Officer Josephine Chigawa had prayed to the court that the two should be sent on remand while the State is still investigating the matter.

She told Senior Resident Magistrate Hellen Chitsanzo Kachala that the two may jeopardize investigations once released on bail.

Defence lawyer Chimwemwe Kalua earlier applied for bail, arguing the accused persons were well known and could be easily traced.

The two have been sent to Zomba Central Prison awaiting court proceedings on Thursday.