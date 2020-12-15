Chilima Orders Redesigning Of Chikwawa-Chapananga-Mwanza Road

By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre, Mana: The country’s Vice-President, Dr. Saulos Chilima has ordered the contractor for the Chikwawa-Chapananga-Mwanza Road to redesign the road to a better quality and more durable one.

Chilima gave the order on Monday during an inspection tour of Nsanje-Marka Road as well as the Chikwawa-Chapananga-Mwanza Road and bridge where he observed that the quality of the road was poor.

“We have travelled on the Chikwawa-Chapananga-Mwanza Road; three things to say: the bridge looks quite solid but the road is substandard by my own assessment because they are saying this is not the same grade as what we saw in Tsangano (Ntcheu) and what we have also seen in Nsanje.

“As we have said, we want quality roads. If this road takes us from Chikwawa to Mwanza, it may carry heavy traffic in future and therefore, it must be designed to carry such loads,” said Chilima.

The Vice-President said Malawi does not need roads that will be in need of maintenance two years after they have been opened for use.

“So, this road is something that they must not continue. They should go back and relook at the design.

“It is better we pay more and have a road that will last long and durable, not one that is going to embarrass us two years after completion,” he added.

The second citizen further said river retraining was an exercise that needed to be looked at between the Department of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Works so that the river itself should take its normal course.

He said this will help avert crisis or wash-aways, especially on the sides being eaten away.

On Nsanje-Marka Road, Chilima expressed satisfaction with the progress that has been made as well as the quality of the work being done by the contractor.

“We saw the Nsanje-Marka Road where there is good progress. They are saying that they will complete in March, 2021 and it will be usable from April.

“The design and the quality seem to be very good. They have two bridges left to be finished and we think that as we have been assured, they are on course for a March 21 completion,” said Chilima.

The 25-kilometre Nsanje-Marka Road is being constructed by China Railway No.20 Bureau Group while the Chikwawa-Chapananga 10-kilometre road is being constructed by Plem Construction Ltd.

The company also constructed the 180-metre long Chapananga Bridge on the road.

According to the Roads Authority, once finished, the two roads will help in the areas of agriculture; promote inter-border trade as well as reduce travel time among others.