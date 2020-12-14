Nyekhwe!: Malawi to Surrender Fugitive Bushiri to South Africa

Malawi government through the Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo-Banda has signed the extradition papers for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri.

The South African government asked the Malawi government to send the two to South Africa where they are to answer charges of fraud and money laundering.

The two jumped bail in South Africa and the South African government has been pushing to have them sent back.

However, the court will have to issue a warrant of arrest for the two to be detained and sent back.