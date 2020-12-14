Leader Of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa Pays Tribute To Arch Bishop Ziyaye

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE ON THE DEATH OF ARCHBISHOP TARCISIUS GERVAZIO ZIYAYE FROM THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN PARLIAMENT

In the Holy Bible, Revelation 14:13, it is written, ‘Then I heard a voice from heaven say, “Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.” “Yes,” says the Spirit, “they will rest from their labour, for their deeds will follow them.”’

It is with the deepest sadness that I learnt of the death of ARCHBISHOP TARCISIUS GERVAZIO ZIYAYE, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe, who died in the early hours of today, Monday, December 14, 2020.

I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to his family, the Holy Father, Pope Francis, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, the Catholic community and the people of Malawi for this loss and I pray for peace and comfort during this most difficult time.

The late Archbishop Ziyaye served the Catholic Church and the people of Malawi with distinction as Auxiliary Bishop of Dedza, Coadjutor Bishop of Lilongwe, Bishop of Lilongwe, Archbishop of Blantyre and, finally, Archbishop of Lilongwe.

I shall always respect the late Archbishop Ziyaye for his exceptional leadership in liturgical worship in the Catholic Church and his strong commitment to the ministerial formation.

I also admire him for his personal courage and selfless contribution towards the fight against the notorious one-party dictatorship under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Indeed, it was that courage coupled with genuine patriotism displayed by Archbishop Ziyaye in cohort with the other famous ‘1992 Pastoral Letter’ Bishops that brought about political freedom and multiparty democracy in Malawi in 1993 and 1994.

It is for these reasons that I wish to join the entire Catholic faithful and the nation in celebrating the life of ARCHBISHOP TARCISIUS GERVAZIO ZIYAYE and honouring his legacy.

He was a great leader; ever smiling and with a kind heart.

May His Soul Rest in Peace

Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP

LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN PARLIAMENT

14th DECEMBER 2020