Shenseh Announces New Single ‘Future’

MICHELLE: Both audio and video will be released on the same day

Malawi’s dance Hall and reggae musician, Michelle Kayembe, popularly known as Shenseh , is set to release a new single titled ‘Future.’

The 19-year old girl from Kasungu district said , that the song talks about a young girl with a bright future due to her hardworking in class.

“Future is a classic song. Through the single, I want to give my fans what they have been craving for all this while. I want to encourage my fellow youths especially girls to work hard in class if they want to have a bright future,” said Shenseh, a student at PACT College in Lilongwe.

She indicated that the song would be available end of December and that she will feature Marfix.

“The good thing is that both audio and video will be released on the same day.

“I hope that the song will be positively received by my fans. I have made sure to stay within the needs and interests of urban music lovers,” She said.

Shenseh assured her fans that they will get the same taste of her previous singles but in an improved package.

Apart from Future, Shenseh has released other popular singles such False appearance, Never Never and Million Dollar.

MICHELLE:Through the single, I want to give my fans what they have been craving for all this while