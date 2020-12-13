Police Hunt For MEC’s Commissioner Linda Kunje for Obstructing Chakwera’s Convoy

The Police in the Eastern Region have launched a massive manhunt for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje for allegedly obstructing President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy on Thursday.

Wanted: MEC Commissioner Linda Kunje

According to reports, the President Chakwera’s convoy was heading to Zomba from Blantyre.

In an interview with Nation Online, Eastern Region police spokesperson Joseph Sauka said Kunje defied traffic police orders to stop her vehicle paving way for Chakwera’s convoy.

On Friday, police in Blantyre also arrested Commissioner Kunje’s driver John Tewesa on the matter.

Recently, commissioner Kunje said President Chakwera’s administration was persecuting her because she is linked to the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).