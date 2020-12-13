Lions Calls for Protection Of Elderly Persons

By Ireen Kayira

Some of the beneficiaries

Lilongwe, Mana: Lions Club of Capital City has called for the intensified approach towards protection of the older persons in the country

Lions Club President, Pierre Mbisa made the plea Saturday in Lilongwe during the handover of bags of maize and others assorted items to the elderly of Thunga Community Based Organisation (CBO) in the district.

“We encourage equality and one of the reasons we reach out to the elderly is to show the world that the elderly are part of us and they have done a lot to the country. We should not abuse them simply because they have grown old but rather we should support them,” he said.

Mbisa added it was very unfortunate that the country has some people with backward thinking that when something bad has happened they attribute it to the elderly yet the elderly has done a lot to them.

“We are going to became old if God allows how would we feel if people we have worked for and helped treat us bad or abuse us. Community leaders must be aware of their role of protecting their people more especially the vulnerable which includes the elderly,” he said.

The President said Lions are delighted each year to celebrate Christmas with the elderly because it shows the public that the elderly need support and there was need to reach out to them.

Thunga CBO Chairperson, Jabesi Mandiko commended the gesture from Lions Club saying it was a sign that people care for the elderly.

He said to prevent incidences of abuse against the elderly the CBO sensitise the community frequently on the need of taking care of the elderly.

“When we notice that someone is abusing the elderly or spreading rumours that will lead to the abuse of the older person we report to the chief so that he is dealt with,” Mandiko said.