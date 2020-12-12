State VP Chilima Asks Auditors, Accountants to Adhere to Financial Act

Tiyanjane Mambucha, Mana

Chilima:The passing of Public Accountants and Auditors Act 2013 was to instill discipline and professionalism in the accounting and auditing profession

Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has asked for publishing of public government financial statements regularly to improve public financial accountability in the country.

The Vice President said this on Friday when he presided over the closing of Public Sector Conference, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) at Linde Motel in Dowa district.

Chilima said he is well informed that government is reporting its expenditure following the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), saying Malawians can only be assured of continued public scrutiny of financial position of the government if only full financial statements are published on a regular basis.

The Vice President further said lack of adequate oversight and adherence to Public Accounts and Audit Act of 2018, and Public Finance Act of 2003 has seen this country losing billions of Kwachas.

He said reviewing of some bills will help Malawians to gain back the lost glory of financial prudence in the public sector.

“The passing of Public Accountants and Auditors Act 2013 was to instill discipline and professionalism in the accounting and auditing profession.

“I am happy that the Public Finance Management Act is under review, and another bill is to be tackled in parliament soon which will attract penalties to those failing to adhere to laid out laws,” said Dr. Chilima.

He also commended ICAM for taking keen interest on matters pertaining to public sector, saying organizing a conference targeting accountants and auditors working in government shows recognition of a huge responsibility auditors and accountants have in safeguarding government resources.

“It is pleasing that ICAM did not only organize this conference for accountants and auditors in the public sector but also established public sector committee within ICAM governance structure through which they interface with offices of the president and cabinet, Auditor General and Ministry of Finance.

“Nevertheless, there is no better point to start with reforms than starting with accountants and auditors working in government because they have a huge responsibility to safeguard public resources,” said Dr. Chilima.

ICAM President, Phyles Kachingwe, said ICAM will keep on interfacing with the public sector now and again to improve service delivery. “Service delivery is the key differentiator even among countries. As Malawi we are competing for foreign direct investments and others, therefore, we are the people to make the changes in this country in terms of service delivery,” said Kachingwe.

The ICAM President further appealed to the general public to report to ICAM of any accountant discharging his or her duties unethically, saying ICAM knows some accountants and auditors discharging their duties in an abnormal way by running away from their mandate of being gate keepers of this country.

The Vice President also inspected a construction project of Mponela Rural Community Hospital and attended a Clean Up exercise at the Boma.