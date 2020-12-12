ITSANANA: MCP Youth March Against Lazarus Chakwera’s Administration

The main governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youths are currently holding demonstration against President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration in the Capital City, Lilongwe.

Angry MCP Supporters marching in Lilongwe

The youths are demanding the removal of the party’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, Presidential Executive Assistant Sean Kampondeni, State House Chief of Staff, Prince Kapondamgaga and Homeland Security Minister, who is also the party’s Youth Director, Richard Chimwendo Banda.

They accuse these people of blocking their opportunities in government despite campaign promises; adding the party is now almost forgotten.

The disgruntled MCP Youths have since stormed MCP headquarters in Lilongwe where they have delivered a petition and intend to hold a vigil.