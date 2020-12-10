Minister Kazako Fumes At MBC Staff

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has expressed disappointment with the way the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) is operating underscoring that it is being resistant to change.

MBC refusing to change-Kazako

Kazako made the remarks on Wednesday after meeting MBC management and staff in Blantyre.

He said when he was appointed as Minister five months ago, he met authorities at MBC and he was promised change, however, that is not happening.

Kazako said Malawians require a public broadcaster that is able to accommodate everyone irrespective of their political background and still be able to serve the government. He called on the staff to be creative, innovative and accommodative.

“The Tonse Alliance government has learnt a lot from the past. We don’t want MBC to continue to be used as a propaganda tool,” said Kazako.

The Minister emphasized that programmes at MBC need to be reviewed to be in line with modern times.

He further hinted at the review of committees such as the disciplinary and procurement which he said needs new faces.

“Human Resource audit and Structural review will help to bring the credibility of MBC back, make it financially independent and motivate those who are capable.”

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation is a state-run radio company in Malawi was founded in 1964.