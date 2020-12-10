Albino Killings Inquiry Report Submitted to Chakwera

The commission of inquiry set up to probe attacks on people with albinism has submitted the report to President Lazarus Chakwera.

The president made the revelation when he held an interface meeting with officials from the Federation of Disability Organizations in Malawi (FEDOMA) at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

Among other things, Chakwera has promised to join the narrative and projects meant to end challenges people with albinism face.

He has also promised to advocate for review and adoption of laws that aim at creating a conducive environment for people with various forms of disabilities.

FEDOMA Acting Executive Director, Simeon Munde, said with the Tonse Alliance administration expectations are high on the change of welfare of people with disabilities.