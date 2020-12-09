Chakwera’s AIP Kills One Woman In Dedza

A woman identified as Shyreen Kamtameni has dropped dead as she tried to buy fertilizer at Chimbiya Depot in Dedza district today, courtesy of President Chakwera’s AIP Program.

In-charge of Chimbiya medical clinic John Nkhoma, says the woman was brought to the clinic deceased.

Nkhoma says the cause of the death will only known after postmortem.

However, an eye-witness, chairperson of Kumtekera Village Development committee, Alex Moffat, says, before collapsing, the woman had complained the hunger. Apparently she spent ages on the line to buy the fertilizer.