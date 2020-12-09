BREAKING NEWS: Viva Frees Vuwa

Vuwa: Granted Bail

Bail granted! Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has granted former minister of lands Symon Vuwa Kaunda bail.

Kaunda who is being accused of engaging in a corrupt transaction with a private individual where he gave a bribe to a Nation Publication Journalist Boby Kabango amounting to K50 000, is also accused of Abusing his office during the time he was minister of lands.

Reading out the bail conditions, Nyimba ordered Kaunda to pay K500, 000 bail bond, to present one surety bonded at 500 000 non cash, surrender travel documents to ACB and to tell his sympathisers not to interfere with ACB lawyers’ work and witnesses, failing which his bail will be revoked.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Chimwemwe Sikwese, Lawyer representing Kaunda, said the matter has been adjourned to 6 January 2021 because ACB has not yet gotten a consent from Director of Public Prosecution to commence trial.

He said, Kaunda has just been formally charged pending his plea to the charges.