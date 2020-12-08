Symon Vuwa Kaunda Arrested, Lloyd Muhara’s Warrant of Arrest Issued

Kaunda: Netted

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Minister of Lands in DPP regime Symon Vuwa Kaunda in connection with illegal sale of land.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba has confirmed. According to Matemba, Vuwa will appear before court on Wednesday December 9, 2020.

Matemba says ACB also has a warrant of arrest for former Chief Secretary to the office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara.

Muhara is currently out of the country.