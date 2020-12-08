PLEM Construction Under Fire Over The Fall And Fall Of Chapananga Bridge

The remains of Chapananga Bridge

Malawians have demanded government and regulators in the construction sector to investigate Plem construction company over Chapananga Bridge.

The demands follow the circulation of pictures on social media showing significant damage to the road and bridge which was opened in 2017.

The 180 metre long bridge was constructed at a cost of K8 billion and it was officially opened last year.

Malawians suspect that the bridge which is in Chikwawa has been easily damaged due to shoddy work by the contractor.

“MT Cables proposes one thing, only one thing, let the contractor who did this, the consultant who was inspecting this project, and all engineers who directly or indirectly certified this contractor to be paid be taken to task,” wrote social media user Mac Tembo.

While Titus Divala said: “All I want to hear is: the contractor has been ordered to either: 1. pay back in full; 2. redo the project and pay damages; 1 or 2 plus: the engineer/supervisor who certified it complete has been arrested.”

“Plem Construction Company must be investigated for various substandard projects countrywide. It is speculated the company has poor craftsmanship,” said social media user Yamikani Kachingwe.

Among other projects PLEM is carrying out include Chingeni Tollgate, Phalombe Hospital and extension of Chinakanaka-Msikawanjala road in Mulanje district.