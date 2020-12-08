Msundwe Obeys Chimwendo-Banda’s Order On Mob-Justice: Two Killed Over Rape Case

Chimwendo and Chakwera

Two people have been killed at Chadza Trading Centre in the village of Kango, Msundwe Traditional Authority (TA) Njewa in Lilongwe.

According to police report it revealed that one of the deceased Clement Chingwe aged 21 from Makula Village was working at the house of Mr Lemiton Ngozo 47, Vge Chadza T.A M’bwatalika Lilongwe who has a 13 year old girl (name withheld).

During the said night the deceased went to the 13 year old to defile her but she shouted for help.The father woke up and apprehended him.He beat him up to death.

This did not go well with the relatives to the deceased were informed and went to the scene.

The suspect was apprehended and tied but angry members of the general public started assaulting him heavily using wooden poles and baglarbars in the head, he sustained multiple deep cuts that made his condition very bad.

So far dead body and the father to the girl was taken to KCH pending postmortem and medication respectively.Currently investigations are underway.

The development comes barely a week after Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimunthu Banda was quoted inciting violence by encouraging communities to beat up rape suspects.

The minister advocated for mob justice against rape suspects saying suspects should never again walk free and clean to police once they are caught for defilement claiming beating them is the only solution to curbing the malpractice.