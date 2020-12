SALIM: In the cooler

Police in Blantyre have arrested lawyer Ambokile Salim for assaulting his wife Lina Musopole.

Augustus Nkhwazi, pokesperson for Blantyre Police has told MIJ Online that Salim has been arrested after his wife lodged a complaint that she was assaulted by the accused on 1 December.

Nkhwazi said Musopole reported that the accused had spread a chemical (Doom) on her face.