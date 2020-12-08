EAM Embarks On Face Mask Training Project

By Mayamiko Phiri

Masikamu: We are complementing government efforts in the fight against Covid-19

Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) have embarked on the project to train women on how they can be making reusable face masks.

About 20 women drawn from all the districts in the southern region are taking part in the training.

Speaking during the opening of the training advocacy officer for ECM Reverend Robert Masikamu said that the women were drawn from various churches which are affiliated to ECM.

He further said that they decided to come up with the project to complement government efforts in the fight against Covid 19.

Masikamu further said that though Covid 19 cases are on the decrease in the country, it is important for the people not to relax by adhering to prevention measures.

“After completion of the training, these women will be given some materials and other necessities for them to start making reusable face masks which will be distributed to the community for free with the sole aim of eradicating Covid19 in the country, ” he said.

The training for Southern Region have been implemented to the tune of K1.3 million and women from central and northern regions will also benefited from the training.