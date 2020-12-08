DPP Accuses Tonse Alliance Govt Of Harassing APM, Selective Justice

By Mayamiko Phiri

FROM LEFT: Mtenje, Mphepo, Mpinganjira and Chipungu

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused the tonse alliance government of harrasing former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said this during a press briefing the party held on Tuesday, December 8, in Blantyre.

Mpinganjira alleged that the country’s graft bursting body, Anti corruption bureau (ACB) did not provide any reasonable reasons for freezing of Mutharika’s bank accounts.

Mpinganjira further alleged that the government is withholding Mutharika’s entitlements as former head of state just to torment him.

BJ as he is fondly called further warns the Tonse government to revert from its decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem as the move with bring anger to the Muslim world.

He also accused the tonse alliance government for orchestrating arbitrary arrest of DDP officials for alleged corruption while ignoring the alleged corruption that is taking place in the current administration.

The DPP publisit described the affordable input program (AIP) as chaotic and a failure, hence the need to get rid of the biometric system in AIP, as poor Malawians are spending days at the selling point trying to access the fertilizer and seed which is under Affordable Input Program.

Among some in attendance were administrative secretary Francis Mphepo, National organising secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu and Eastern Region governor Emran Mtenje.