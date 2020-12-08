Cabinet to Undergo Performance Review By December

By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre, Mana: Press Secretary for the State President, Brian Banda has revealed that the performance review for the cabinet will be done by December.

Chakwera to review cabinet performance

On July 10, 2020 during swearing in of cabinet ministers, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera said the performance of cabinet ministers would be reviewed after five months.

“You each have five months to produce results, at the end of that period, you will each give a report publicly on your progress in each of the key performance indicators,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a State House weekly update on Monday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, Banda said reviewing performance of the cabinet ministers will lead to firing of all underperforming ministers.

“The mention time ends in December and the cabinet ministers will be assessed and when the president is ready, he is going to review his cabinet and the firing or appointing of cabinet ministers afterwards will be decided by the president,” he said.

However, Banda has called for patience on plans to review the current performance of cabinet ministers.

“Malawians should wait until the president comes up with the outcome of the performances of cabinet ministers.

“Let me assure Malawians that this will be done according to the time frame given by the president,” he added.

On a different development, Banda has refuted social media reports that government is planning to buy a presidential jet.

“Reports that Malawi Government is planning to buy a presidential jet are not true and are just hearsay.

“Currently, Malawians are doing so much with too little, so it is very difficult for government to buy the presidential jet,” Banda said.