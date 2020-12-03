UN Refugee Agency Hails Malawi For Creating a ‘Paradise’ For Refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR), a UN Refugee Agency has commended Malawi government for creating a safe ‘paradise’ for refugees.

Malawi is doing great- Cole

UNHCR Representative Fatima Mohammed-Cole made the remarks on Wednesday in Blantyre.

Mohammed-Cole said Malawi is doing well in the protecting and safe-guarding the rights of refugees compared to other countries in the world.

However, Mohammed-Cole expressed the need to invest in refugees’ education saying education is the key to social-economic development.

On his remarks, Principle Secretary and Commissioner for the Refugees Kennedy urged refugees in the country to respect the laws of the land.

UNHCR is a global organization dedicated to saving lives and protecting the rights of refugees.