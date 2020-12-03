TILI PAULENDO: Malawians Mourn Gospel Music Maestro George Mkandawire

Mkandawire: RIP

Tributes from all over are pouring in for the fallen gospel music maestro George Mkandawire. Malawians have flooded the social media with condolence messages.

Mkandawire died in Zambia after a long illness, according to information at hand.

Writing on his face book page, musician Skeffa Chimoto said he was very shocked with the news of the passing on of his brother in the music industry and one of the veteran gospel Musicians who came to fame in the early 2000s.

“His music touched and entertainment many people. Although he is gone but his music will live on and on! Tili paulendo onka m’mwamba!Rest in eternal peace until we meet again in His Glory.”

The Nation Publications Online reports that, in an interview, his younger brother, Charles Mkandawire, who is based in Cape Town, South Africa, said as a family they are shocked to hear of George’s passing.

“We talked on Friday and he didn’t indicate in any way that he was sick. He was sharing with me updates on his upcoming single projects that he did under the Major 1 Records recently, ” he said.

Mkandawire said details about the burial arrangements will be communicated in due course but indicated that vigil will be held in Ndirande, Blantyre where George’s parents stay.

The gospel singer came to the limelight after releasing an album called ULENDO which had some hit songs like ‘Thanthwe’.

At the time of his demise, Mkandawire was signed to Major 1 Records which is owned by Prophet Shephard Bushiri.He was born in 1974 and hailed from Nkombezi village in Rumphi district.

The singer was considered to be one among those who took Malawi’s gospel music to greater heights. Apart from Ulendo and Thanthwe, some of his classic songs are Nkhampenjanga, Nyali and Mundikhululukire.