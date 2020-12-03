Lulu Takes Stance Against GBV In ‘Nkhaza’ Single

By Sellaphine Banda Selemani

Lilongwe, Mana: One of the best RnB inspiring artists in the country, Lawrence Kwisa who is known as Lulu in the music circles, has released a single track titled ‘Nkhaza’.

Music is the power weapon- Lulu

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Lulu said the single will go a long way in assisting government and private sector in fighting against the increase of cases of rape, defilement and other Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The RnB artist reveled that he decided to come up with the song after an outcry from the general public about increased cases of rape and defilement in the country.

“Every day the media is reporting about defilement and gender based violence which made me to intervene through music.

“My music is basically encouraging people to protect women and children from any kind of abuse that these groups of people are facing. I decided to come up with this song because music is the power weapon when it comes to communication,” he said.

He appealed to the police to ensure that defilement cases have handled without bias saying a lot of people are suffering in silence because of corruption that police officers may get.

He also encouraged women and girls to report any cases of abuses to the relevant authorities to help them arrest the suspects.

Lulu also appealed to the church to assist government in the fight against defilement and GBV.

On December 20, Lulu is expected to hold a show at Mnthuzi Lodge in Area 49 where he will sing more about GBV.