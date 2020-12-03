Chakwera to Engage Mutharika, Joyce Banda On State Matters

By Mphatso Nkuonera

File Photo: Former President Peter Mutharika shaking hands with Lazarus Chakwera

Lilongwe, Mana: Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has appealed to former Heads of State to be part of national events that matter to the country.

The president made the remarks on Wednesday at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during a National Service of Thanksgiving event.

The thanksgiving was held under the theme ‘Celebrating God’s Faithfulness Upon the Malawi Nation’ tapped from Psalm 124.

“We came close to be consumed by political wind, by lawlessness and crime, demonstrations and corruption among others but we have not been consumed because we are loved by God himself.

“We are objects of God and we have great love from Him. My desire is to have one day declared as an annual national prayers day,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to organizers of such national events like prayers to accommodate former presidents in their invitation because these are national issues.

“My only regret this morning is that we would have all former heads of state with us, but they are not. Let me know if they do not get convinced with your invitation so that I can go and approach them myself,”

The first reading of the bible at the event came from the President from the book of Psalms Chapter 124 and dwelled on thanking God for His mercy.

‘If it was not God for our side we would not have reached here I see God in everything. But blessed be the Lord who has not given as a prey to them,” reads part of the chapter.

The second sermon came from Dr. Reverend Davidson Chifungo one of the senior members of Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) who preached on three issues of danger, deliverance and delight.

Malawi Council of Churches, Reverend Fanny Mdzeka, read the Word from the book of Luke 17 vs 12 – 17 which settled on forgiveness and thanks in all situations and urged the citizens to thank God for moving the country out of political and social dangers.

President of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Malawi, Pastor Frackson Kuyama, shared the good news from the book of 1 Thessalonians 5 which encouraged the gathering to remain royal to God and thank Him in all situations reading from Psalm 19 vs 71 and Genesis 13 vs 14.

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) Chairperson, Sheikh Idrissa Muhammad, preached on unity and being patriotic to the country. He read the scriptures from Quran 5 vs 21 and advised those close to the president and the vice to guard their tongues otherwise they can separate the two citizens.

“The tongue can destroy or build, but let’s use our tongues to bring good things for the nation.

” My piece of advice to those close the President and the Vice is that they should avoid misinforming them or creating lies and hatred between the two.

The current working relationship between them is very cordial and must continue for the nation to prosper,” he preached.

Chairperson of Muslim Qadria Association of Malawi, Sheikh Jafaar Kawinga, urged all Malawians to remain united and prevent the spirit of creating panic, committing several criminal offences like siphoning of government resources, corruption and rape which is currently at the increase in the country.

Among the clergy in attendance included, Arch Bishop Tasizio Ziyaye and Thomas Msusa of the Roman Catholic church, Rev Masauko Mbolembole, Rev Dr. Andrew Dube, Rev Dr. Chatha Msangaambe, Rev Isaac Malongo, Rev Dalitso Matekenya, Bishop Fanuel Magangani and Bishop Dr. Gilford Matonga and Rev Matilda Matabwa who all played various central roles at the event.

Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, cabinet ministers, leaders from a diverse religious backgrounds and some political party followers were in attendance seeking God’s mercy and thanking Him for keeping the nation calm and peaceful.

This is the first national prayer forum which has been conducted since Chakwera became president.