Nankhumwa Dismisses Mpinganjira’s Press Release: Claims are patently false and shameful fabrication

STATEMENT ON THE OUTCOME OF MANGOCHI MEETING BY LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION AND DPP VICE PRESIDENT, SOUTHERN REGION

Nankhumwa: It’s not true

I, Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP, Leader of the Opposition and DPP Vice President for the South, would like to strongly refute claims contained in a press statement purportedly issued by the DPP Spokesperson Honourable Brown James Mpinganjira with regard to the meeting between the Leader of the Opposition and DPP President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika that was held on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

During the meeting, Vice President for the North Honourable Goodall Gondwe and another senior DPP member, Honourable Samuel Tembenu were also in attendance.In the said press statement purportedly issued by Honourable Mpinganjira, it is claimed that:

1. I agreed to relinquish the position of Leader of the Opposition and to respect the choice made by the party of Hon Francis Kasaila as Leader of the Opposition;

2. That in view of the fact that there is a court case, I undertook to direct my legal team to seek an indefinite adjournment of the case to pave way for the resolution of the matter by the parties to the case through mediation using the existing structures for dispute resolution within the party; and

3. That the President would immediately report to the Central Committee for guidance and implementation of the agreed terms. I wish to inform all DPP members and the nation that the above claims are patently false and a shameful fabrication.

The correct information is that indeed the meeting took place in a very cordial environment. There were many issues that we discussed but we did not reach a consensus on most of them and agreed that talks must continue until we conclusively resolve the issues.

The two parties agreed that a date would be appointed in due course to continue discussions and that where a consensus shall be reached, the two parties shall issue a joint press statement.

Meanwhile, my entire focus remains on the court case where my three colleagues, DPP Treasurer General Jappie Mhango, MP, Secretary-General Honourable Gelzeder Jeffrey, and MP for Mulanje West Honourable Yusuf Nthenda, and I, are contesting the DPP Central Committee’s decision to expel us from the party. Hearing of the case continues on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

SIGNED

Hounorable Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP, LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION AND DPP VICE PRESIDENT (SOUTH)

30th November 2020