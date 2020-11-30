Israel Medical Team To Offer Support To Cancer Centre

By Tione Andsen

Medical Team from State of Israel poses a photo with Minister of Health, Chiponda

Lilongwe November 30, Mana: Ministry of Health has expressed gratitude to Government State of Israel for fulfilling its intention to help the Cancer Centre in project in the country.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda made the remarks Monday during the unveiling of a five member medical team from the State of Israel in Lilongwe,

She said the technical support the team would provide to the centre would be crucial in handling cancer patients in the country.

The Minister said the Cancer Centre would be serving a population on 18 million which she said there was need to have another centre in order to provide easy access to people.

Chiponda asked for a specialized Cancer centre for children saying most of them are having different conditions which required specialized treatment outside the country.

“We are mostly referring them for treatment to South Africa and we are hoping that our cancer centre will be able to handle them once completed,” she added

Deputy Ambassador to the State of Israel, Eyal David said the medical team would appreciate on how the centre would be managed in treatment of offering treatment to cancer patients.

He said the visit would help to cement the health cooperation the two countries have been enjoying since 1964,

“ Our medical team is ready to work closely with their Malawians counterparts in making sure the Cancer centre provides the necessary support in caring and treating patients in the country,” David pointed out.

The Medical team will be in the country until Thursday.