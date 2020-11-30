Israel Donates Covid-19 Equipment To Malawi

By Tione Andsen

Deputy Ambassador, David presenting the donation of Covid-19 testing Kits to Minister, Chiponda pic by Tione Andsen (mana)

Lilongwe, November 30, Mana: Government of the State of Israel has donated 10,000 Covid-19 testing kits to Malawi government in an effort to fight the pandemic in the country,

The donation was made Monday in Lilongwe when Deputy Ambassador to the State of Israel, Eyal David presented the equipment to Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda.

Receiving the donation, the Minister thanked Government of the State of Israel for the timely donation of the Covid-19 equipment which would go a long way in assisting in the fight against the pandemic.

Chiponda admitted the country had problems of testing due to limited test kits within health facilities. She

“This gesture from the State of Israel is a clear indication of the commitment that the two Governments have towards the collaboration in the health sector,” she noted.

The Minister added that the public health sector in the country faces numerous challenges ranging from in adequate human resources, lack of critical equipment to lack of adequate infrastructure.

Chiponda said Malawi was affected with Covid-19 and recorded over 185 deaths.

She said the situation seemed to have improved for the better but it looks like the countries which ably managed the pandemic are now faced with second wave of the disease.

“When we were faced with the pandemic, the country had no capacity to treat it but was only able treat symptoms of the disease and bed capacity in our health facilities was limited,” the Minister explained.

She assured the government of State of Israel the donation would be put to use in order to address challenges of testing the country has been facing.

David said his government has made the donation to help Malawi fight the disease.

He said Malawi and Israel has consolidated their diplomatic relation with the intention to open Malawian Embassy in Jerusalem summer 2021.

“We are in Lilongwe after some few weeks after the visit by Malawi’s Foreign Minister to Israel. We need to enhance our cooperation in the health sector and other sectors like agriculture,” the Deputy Ambassador added.