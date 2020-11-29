We Are Making Headways In Energy Sector-Kambala

By Memory Chatonda, Blantyre, November 29, Mana

Minister of Energy Newton Kambala says government is working tirelessly to ensure construction of coal powered plant and upgrading of hydro power stations are complete to increase power generation in the country.

Kambala said this on Saturday in Blantyre at a press briefing where he highlighted progress in the energy sector since the Tonse Alliance led administration took office in July 2020.

The minister cited the construction of a 300 megawatts Coal Fired Power Plant, development of Mpatamanga and expansion of Wovwe Hydro Power stations as some of the major projects being implemented to achieve Malawis socio-economic aspirations.

“Generally, we are making headways in energy sector because when we are fully loaded, we have a shortfall of only 50 megawatts as such, we are committed to fill this gap by implementing bigger projects in the sector,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that government has embarked on a functional review of some of the public to ensure credible management teams that should effectively implement the turnaround plans in the energy sector.

According to Kambala, the exercise targets institutions like Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) and National Oil Company of Malawi.

“For instance, government is aware that at Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority, a number of investments have delayed due to absence of the board, I wish to report that the new board has been appointed awaiting the confirmation by Parliament,” the minister added.

The minister also observed flaws at NOCMA such that he intervened in the tendering process at the oil company.

“In addition, I have directed that the current round of tendering at NOCMA be cancelled until credible management has been instituted,” he said,

adding the cancellation of fuel tendering will not deprive Malawians to access petroleum products in the country.

He added that government has also instructed ESCOM to engage in a project to clear all connection backlogs by June 2021 and also respond to other pertinent issues which are of public concern.

Government also plans to place energy officers in all districts of the country to assist in identification of sites for the implementation of rural electrification to promote rural industrialization.

“This will go along with establishment of a Rural Electrification Agency to implement rural electrification activities using both grid and off-grid solutions,” said Kambala.