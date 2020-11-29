FDH Bank Supports FIMDA Lake Conference

Chikhula (right) presents the cheque to Mfufu

FDH Bank plc Thursday presented a donation of K1 Million to Financial Markets Dealers Association of Malawi (FIMDA) in support of their Annual Lakeshore Conference slated for 27-29 November in Mangochi.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre, FDH Financial Holdings Public Relations Officer Lorraine Chikhula said as a key player in the financial sector in the country, FDH Bank plc not only recognize but applaud the role Financial Market Dealers play and would like to see them grow hence their support.

“We considered it critical to support the conference especially at this point where the financial sector is impacted by various challenges and the conference will provide an informed platform for progressive discourse on the exports, financial markets and balance of payments; critical factors that affect economic development and empowerment of the country,” said Chikhula.

She also said the conference will also seek to tackle solutions to address the forex shortage rising from the negative balance of payment pertinent to the banking and financial sector.

Receiving the cheque, FIMDA General Secretary Sekani Mfufu hailed FDH Bank plc for the donation saying it is timely.

“We are so grateful to FDH Bank plc for yet again sponsoring this year’s conference which will be held under the theme ‘Financial Markets: Unleashing Malawi’s Potential amidst Rising Negative Balance of Payments’.

“The sponsorship is timely as it will enable us meet our budgetary requirements to this year’s high powered conference which will have panelists drilling conference delegates on the interplay between Exports, Financial Markets and Balance of Payments,” said Mfufu.