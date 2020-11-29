DARK SUNDAY: Malawi Media Mourns Veteran Photo-Journalist James Chimpweya

The Malawi media fraternity is mourning the death of veteran photo-journalist James Chimpweya who died on Sunday morning.

Rest peacefully in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ

Chimpweya who until his death was working for Nation Publications Limited (NPL) died at Chikwawa District Hospital after he collapsed while he was covering a function in the district.

In an interview with Nation Online, NPL spokesperson McDonald Kadewa, described Chimpweya’s death as shocking.

“This is shocking. As NPL we have lost a dedicated person who was so passionate about his job. He was advanced in age but you could see him taking up challenges. Young people should emulate his passion.”

Born on October 5, 1957, late James Chimpweya joined NPL on January 21, 1999. Before joining NPL, Chimpweya had worked with Blantyre Print and Publishing as well as the State House.

Late Chimpweya who is survived by a wife and nine children, hailed from Chinkole Village, T/A Katunga, in Chikwawa District.