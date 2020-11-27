Voyage Of Discovery: Chakwera In Sixth International Trip Within 4 months

Malawi’s own Vasco Dagama: Chakwera lands in Botswana

Malawian President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who has arrived in Botswana for an extraordinary SADC Trioka summit, told Makawian journalists before departure that the visit to Botswana was an opportunity to look into security matters within the regional grouping.

This is the sixth international trip for Chakwera since becoming Malawi leader about four months ago following other trips in Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

“We have this emergency meeting where are going to discuss this insurgency in Mozambique,” the President said.Northern Mozambique has been under terrorist attacks since last year.

He said Malawi was a contributing country to peace keeping in the DRC. “I am an incoming Chair of SADC and therefore I need to participate,” the Malawi leader added.

This is his SADC meeting to attend.Botswana Minister for Presidential Kabo Sechele Morwaeng and Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Minister Eisenhower Mkaka, were among top officials who welcomed the Malawi leader on arrival in Botswana.

Chakwera returns home Friday afternoon.