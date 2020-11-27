Man Arrested for Tattooing Under-age Girls On Thighs

The Malawi Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly drawing tattoos on thighs of three primary school girls, all aged 13.

Kanengo Police Station Public Relations Officer, Esther Mkwanda confirmed the arrest on Thursday evening.

Mkwanda identified the suspect as James Chasowa, well known around the area as Jemudanga Tattoo committed the offence between April and August 2020 in Area 25B Lilongwe where he lives.

It is reported that teachers at Mvunguti Primary School noticed that some students had about 22 tattoos and decided to call their parents through the school committee, and only three parents showed up. They later referred them to Kanengo Police Station.

According to statements, the girls stated that they willingly went to Chasowa’s house for tattoos and paid him three hundred kwacha each after admiring their friends who went there before.

The suspect Chasowa, who comes from Enukweni in Mzimba District, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of indecent assault.